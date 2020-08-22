Kyle Emanuel comes out of retirement to sign with Raiders

Getty Images

Linebacker Kyle Emanuel announced his retirement April 4, 2019. On Saturday, he unretired.

Emanuel 29, signed with the Raiders, Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports, after several teams showed interest.

The Chargers made Emanuel a fifth-round choice in 2015. He played four seasons with the Chargers and became a free agent in March 2019.

Emanuel visited the Lions and had interest from the Raiders a year ago, but, citing injuries, he decided instead to walk away.

He has started 32 games, including seven in 2018, and did not miss a game his last three seasons. Emanuel has made 147 tackles, four sacks and five passes defensed in his career.