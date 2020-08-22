Nick Chubb receives clearance to practice on a limited basis

USA TODAY Sports

Five days after entering the concussion protocol, Browns running back Nick Chubb returned to practice on Saturday.

Via Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com, Chubb received clearance to practice on a limited basis.

The concussion occurred when linebacker Mack Wilson executed a horse collar tackle on Chubb. Wilson received a reprimand and a demotion for the technique.

Kareem Hunt replaced Chubb during his absence. Together, they form one to the very best running back duos in the league.

