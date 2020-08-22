Raiders christen the “Death Star”

USA TODAY Sports

The Raiders’ new Black Hole will literally be just that in 2020, with no fans in the stands at Allegiant Stadium. So, apparently, the Raiders need a new nickname for the place where they play.

Owner Mark Davis is going with “Death Star.” Apparently because he never watched any of the Star Wars movies all the way through to the end.

“Welcome to the Death Star, where our opponent’s dreams come to die,” Davis declared to the team as they practiced there for the first time, via the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “My father always said that the greatness of the Raiders is in its future. Well, today that future really starts. This magnificent stadium was built on the backs of thousands of players, coaches, administrators and fans, who for the past 60 years have proudly worn the Silver and Black.”

Coach Jon Gruden raved about the team’s new home.

“I can’t wait to share this with the city of Vegas and sports fans and entertainment fans from around the world,” Gruden said. “This is a one-of-a-kind joint. We just have to keep pounding this virus into the turf and open these doors so people can enjoy it like we did today. Spectacular. An out-of-sight place. It has everything you can imagine.”

Hopefully, it doesn’t have a thermal exhaust port.