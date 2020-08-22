Report: Bears signing Cairo Santos

Getty Images

The Bears can’t find any stability at the kicker position, going through kicker after kicker after kicker since they cut Robbie Gould after the 2016 season.

They are taking another swing at Cairo Santos.

The Bears plan to sign Santos after he clears COVID-19 testing protocol on Sunday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. Santos visited the team Saturday.

Santos played two games for the Bears in 2017, going 1-for-2 on field goal attempts and making both extra points. He injured his groin in pregame warmups in Week 13 and ended the season on injured reserve.

He will compete with Eddy Pineiro for the job.

Coach Matt Nagy gave a non-answer Saturday when asked how Pineiro was faring, Jason Lieser of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

The Bears cut Ramiz Ahmed earlier in training camp, leaving Pineiro as the only kicker.

Pineiro kicked in all 16 games last season for Chicago, making 23 of 28 field goals and 27 of 29 PATs.