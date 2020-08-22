Report: Earl Thomas not expected to return to practice Sunday

Getty Images

Ravens safety Earl Thomas was sent home Friday after a fight with teammate Chuck Clark during practice. He was told to stay home Saturday.

As the Ravens continue to mull Thomas’ future, he is not expected to rejoin the team Sunday.

“The expectation as I sit here right now, after talking to sources involved, is that he will not be in the building on Sunday,” Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports.

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh is scheduled to speak after Sunday’s practice, and Garafolo said the team could offer an official statement regarding Thomas’ future at that media session.

Assistant head coach and receivers coach David Culley spoke Saturday and called Thomas’ absence at practice an “organizational decision,” Jeff Zrebiec of TheAthletic.com reports.

The team has communicated nothing to Thomas about his status, according to NFL Media. The Ravens could be preparing to suspend Thomas for conduct detrimental to avoid paying his $10 million guaranteed salary, which Thomas surely would fight with a grievance.

Zrebiec detailed several times last season that Thomas either was late for or missed a team or position meeting altogether.

Thomas released a statement on social media early Saturday afternoon, but he since deleted the Instagram post.