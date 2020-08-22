Report: Patriots bring in Nick Folk for a visit, plan to sign him

Getty Images

Free agent kicker Nick Folk is visiting the Patriots, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports, and New England plans to sign him Monday.

Folk will have to pass a physical and COVID-19 testing first.

Rookie draft choice Justin Rohrwasser is the only kicker on the team’s roster presently.

Folk, 35, was with the Patriots for seven games last season. He made 14 of 17 field goals and all 12 of his extra points. In the postseason loss to the Titans, Folk made two field goals and converted on his only PAT.

The Patriots had a busy Saturday, adding two players and waiving two others in corresponding moves.

They signed tight end Paul Quessenberry and defensive tackle Xavier Williams, while cutting tight end Alex Ellis and defensive tackle Darius Kilgo, Mike Reiss of ESPN reports.

Quessenberry, who hasn’t played in a game since his senior year at Navy in 2014, had a tryout with the Patriots earlier this week. A college defensive end, he tried out for the Texans in 2015 before becoming an officer in the Marines.

Williams has played 44 career games with the Cardinals and Chiefs. He entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent out of Northern Iowa in 2015.

After three seasons with the Cardinals, Williams signed with the Chiefs as a restricted free agent. His most productive season was 2018 when Williams played 16 games and made 46 tackles and 2.5 sacks.