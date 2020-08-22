Ryan Fitzpatrick back at practice

Getty Images

Dolphins quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick‘s absence from practice did not last long.

On Friday, coach Brian Flores said Fitzpatrick was out for personal reasons. On Saturday, Flores said Fitzpatrick is back.

The Dolphins’ other two quarterbacks, Tua Tagovailoa and Josh Rosen, reportedly struggled in practice on Friday, so the Dolphins will be glad to have Fitzpatrick back.

Although the franchise plans for Tagovailoa to be the long-term starter, in the short term it appears that Fitzpatrick is the favorite to start when the Dolphins open the season at New England, three weeks from tomorrow.