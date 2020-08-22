Seahawks center Kyle Fuller suspended

Getty Images

The NFL has suspended Seahawks center Kyle Fuller without pay for the first two games of the season, the team announced.

Fuller violated the NFL policy on substances of abuse.

Fuller remains eligible to participate in all preseason practices. After missing the first two weeks, he can return to the active roster Sept. 21 following the Seahawks’ Week Two game against the Patriots.

Fuller spent last season on the Seahawks’ practice squad and was in the mix for a backup job for this season.

He entered the league as a seventh-round choice of the Texans in 2017. Fuller played nine games with two starts as a rookie.

Fuller joined Washington in 2018 and played two games.