Bears postpone practice after nine false positives

The testing snafu that generated a clusterfudge of positive tests is throwing a wrench into the gears of multiple NFL team’s plans.

The Bears have delayed Sunday’s practice to 1:30 p.m. CT after Saturday’s tests showed that nine players and staff tested positive for COVID-19.

The Bears already have confirmed that the results were false positives, presumably through multiple point-of-care tests that showed the various individuals as not having the virus.

The Browns have shut things down entirely over the apparent testing glitch. Other teams may end up taking similar actions.

It will be very interesting to see what happened to result in the ultimate confusion between

negative and positive.