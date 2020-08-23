Bengals activate John Ross, put Renell Wren on IR

Getty Images

The Bengals have wide receiver John Ross back in the fold.

Ross was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list when he left the team earlier this month in order to help care for his son and his son’s mother after they tested positive for the coronavirus. The Bengals announced on Sunday that Ross has been activated from the list.

The wideout was the only Bengals player on the COVID-19 list.

Ross takes the roster spot that opened up when the team put defensive lineman Renell Wren on injured reserve. Wren injured his quadricep in a practice last week and will miss the entire season as a result.