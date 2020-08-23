Brandon Aiyuk, Dee Ford leave 49ers practice with injuries

Getty Images

Another 49ers wide receiver is dealing with an injury.

Per multiple reports, first-round pick Brandon Aiyuk left Sunday’s practice early after grabbing the back of his left leg while running route during the workout. He did not return to the field.

Deebo Samuel, Richie James and Jalen Hurd are already out with injuries for the Niners. Aiyuk has drawn praise from 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan for his work so far in training camp.

Aiyuk’s injury was not the only 49ers player to get hurt on Sunday. Defensive end Dee Ford made an early exit with a right leg injury of some kind.

Neither player’s condition is known at this point and the team will be hoping for the best on both fronts.