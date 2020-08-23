Browns cancel Sunday’s practice after numerous positive COVID-19 tests

Getty Images

The NFL announced on Sunday that they are looking into a slew of positive COVID-19 tests that were processed at one laboratory in New Jersey because other labs around the country did not have similar results.

That suggests there may be a lab error, but Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports several teams using that lab are altering their practice schedules on Sunday.

One of those teams is the Browns. According to multiple reports, they have decided to cancel their practice scheduled for Sunday afternoon as they wait for more information about the irregularities in Saturday’s testing. A statement from the team is expected at some point in the near future.

The Bears have delayed the start to their practice after nine tests came back positive and other teams may also be making announcements of changes to their schedule.

UPDATE 10:20 a.m. ET: The Browns have released a statement.

“After consistently receiving encouraging results from daily testing since returning to the facility in July, the Cleveland Browns’ COVID-19 testing process conducted yesterday initially indicates multiple individual presumptive positive cases that include players, coaches and support staff,” the statement said. “Although we have received indication from the NFL that there may be a potential lab error with these results that have impacted other clubs, out of an abundance of caution, we will immediately follow our comprehensive Infectious Disease Emergency Response plan and pause any activity in our building today.