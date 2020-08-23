Browns sign Malcolm Smith

Getty Images

The Browns added a Super Bowl MVP to their roster on Sunday.

Linebacker Malcolm Smith has signed with the team. Smith, who worked out for the team last week, was the Super Bowl XLVIII MVP after totaling 10 tackles, one fumble recovery and an interception for a touchdown for the Seahawks in a 43-8 rout of the Broncos at MetLife Stadium.

Smith left the Seahawks after the 2014 season and has spent time with the Raiders, 49ers, Jaguars and Cowboys over the last five seasons. He split last season between Jacksonville and Dallas and recorded five tackles and a forced fumble in four games.

The Smith signing comes days after linebacker Mack Wilson was carted off the practice field with a knee injury. Wilson went for a second opinion on the injury and it’s not yet clear how long he will be out of action.