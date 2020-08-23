Bucs place T.J. Logan, John Franklin III on injured reserve

Getty Images

The Buccaneers placed running back T.J. Logan and receiver John Franklin III on injured reserve Sunday, the team announced.

Logan, 25, injured his patella tendon in Thursday’s practice and underwent surgery to repair it.

Logan played for the Cardinals in 2017 when Bruce Arians still was the head coach there. He arrived in Tampa Bay via a waiver claim from Arizona.

Logan has appeared in 22 career games with most of his action coming as a kickoff and punt returner. He had only five total touches on offense for the Buccaneers last season.

Franklin, 25, was carted off the practice field with a left leg injury last week.

He carried the ball one time for 11 yards last season. Arians had mentioned the possibility that Franklin could serve as an emergency third quarterback on game day if he made the active roster.