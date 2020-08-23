Bucs want “unacceptable” drops by running backs to come to an end

Getty Images

One impact of quarterback Tom Brady‘s arrival in Tampa is expected to be an increased number of passes to the team’s running backs, so it’s important that those players are able to hang onto the ball when it comes their way.

Sunday’s practice was not a successful one on that front. Ronald Jones, LeSean McCoy and Ke'Shawn Vaughn all had a hard time hanging onto the ball during the session. Their struggles drew some negative comments from head coach Bruce Arians when he spoke to reporters later in the day.

“I didn’t think our running backs were particularly sharp catching the ball today and it started in warmups,” Arians said, via Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times. “We addressed it after practice and everybody has got to be ready to go . . . they need to catch them. It’s unacceptable.”

Running backs coach Todd McNair said he thought having a day off of practice Saturday might have contributed to the miscues on Sunday, but said he wants the players to have “a high sense of urgency” about correcting any problems because of how important that part of the game will be for the Bucs this year.