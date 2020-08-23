Cardinals sign Dre Kirkpatrick, cut Duke Thomas

Getty Images

The Cardinals announced Sunday they signed cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick to a one-year contract.

The team released cornerback Duke Thomas in a corresponding move.

The Cardinals have made several moves at the position since losing Robert Alford for the season with a torn pectoral. They also signed B.W. Webb and Ken Crawley.

Kirkpatrick played for Cardinals defensive coordinator Vance Joseph for two seasons when Joseph was an assistant with the Bengals.

The Bengals released Kirkpatrick in a money-saving move in March. The 2012 first-round pick spent eight years in Cincinnati, but played only six games last season because of a knee injury.

He has 302 tackles, 10 interceptions, three sacks, three fumble recoveries and a forced fumble in his career.