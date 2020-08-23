Cardinals sign Dre Kirkpatrick, cut Duke Thomas

Posted by Charean Williams on August 23, 2020, 4:05 PM EDT
The Cardinals announced Sunday they signed cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick to a one-year contract.

The team released cornerback Duke Thomas in a corresponding move.

The Cardinals have made several moves at the position since losing Robert Alford for the season with a torn pectoral. They also signed B.W. Webb and Ken Crawley.

Kirkpatrick played for Cardinals defensive coordinator Vance Joseph for two seasons when Joseph was an assistant with the Bengals.

The Bengals released Kirkpatrick in a money-saving move in March. The 2012 first-round pick spent eight years in Cincinnati, but played only six games last season because of a knee injury.

He has 302 tackles, 10 interceptions, three sacks, three fumble recoveries and a forced fumble in his career.

2 responses to “Cardinals sign Dre Kirkpatrick, cut Duke Thomas

  2. Kirkpatrick gives AZ a very solid veteran #2 corner across from Patrick Peterson who’s back to his All Pro form now that he has a firm grasp of VJs defense. Last years 33rd overall pick SCB Byron Murphy can now move inside to the slot which was the position he was drafted to play in the first place which comes natural to him. And at Safety AZ is pretty loaded with one of the top young safeties in the league starting to come into his own in Pro Bowl SS Budda Baker and AZ landed an absolute steal in last years supplemental draft drafting 6”1 FS Jalen Thompson who was set to become a 2nd round pick in the 2020 draft. Thompson played at a very high level for a rookie posting a coverage grade of 77.4 and should really start playing at a high level this year. AZ drafted Alabama FS Dionte Thompson to who according to the staff looks much better this year 2. The Cardinals starting secondary looks very good heading into 2020, with one of the better pass rushing 7s in the league that should only make their job even easier.

