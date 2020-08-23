Colts sign Andre Chachere, Joey Hunt

Getty Images

The Colts signed cornerback Andre Chachere and center Joey Hunt, the team announced Sunday.

The Colts placed offensive tackle Andrew Donnal on injured reserve and waived tight end Ian Bunting with an injury designation. If Bunting clears waivers, he will revert to the Colts’ injured reserve list.

Chachere has spent time with Arizona and Detroit each of the past two seasons. He also has seen time with the Panthers (2019) and Texans (2018).

Chachere has never played in a regular-season game.

Hunt played 34 career games, with 11 starts, in four seasons with the Seahawks. He entered the NFL as a sixth-round choice of Seattle.

In 2019, Hunt appeared in 14 regular-season games with eight starts. He started both postseason games.