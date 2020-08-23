Jets had 10 false positive COVID-19 tests this weekend

Getty Images

The Jets practiced on Sunday, but they weren’t sure that was going to happen on Saturday night.

The team learned that 10 people tested positive for COVID-19 earlier in the day, which led them to cancel a walkthrough and close their facility. Several other teams also had similar test results after days of negative tests and the belief is that those positive results were false.

All 10 people tested negative on Sunday and another negative test on Monday would allow everyone to return to work.

“We had just started our squad meeting. I was informed of it,” Jets head coach Adam Gase said, via Brian Costello of the New York Post. “Everything happened really fast as far as what was being told to us. Our guys did a great job as far as getting in touch with the league office, following all the right protocols, making sure we were doing all the right things. Our guys, they jumped on it quick, as soon as we found out.”

The Browns, Steelers, Vikings, Bills and Bears have all acknowledged that they were impacted by the testing irregularities at a lab in New Jersey. Albert Breer of SI.com reports that the Patriots and Lions were also affected.