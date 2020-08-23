John Harbaugh has moved on from Earl Thomas: “All eyes ahead”

Getty Images

Ravens coach John Harbaugh spoke to the media Sunday afternoon. He was not interested in talking about the most intriguing story of the day.

Instead, Harbaugh referred to the Ravens’ 17-word news release announcing Earl Thomas‘ release.

“I think the statement speaks for itself,” Harbaugh said, via Jeff Zrebiec of TheAthletic.com.

Reporters, of course, pressed for more than seven words that said less than the news release, but Harbaugh wasn’t biting on two followup questions.

“All eyes ahead,” the coach said.

Ravens pass defensive coordinator Chris Hewitt, who worked with Thomas probably more than any other coach on the staff, also wouldn’t address Thomas on Sunday.

“I think (Harbaugh) already talked about that,” Hewitt said. “I think we’re moving on in a different direction. You guys want to keep talking about Earl Thomas. I think we’ve already addressed that.”

The Ravens, though, can’t ignore the hole that Thomas’ departure leaves at free safety.

DeShon Elliott, who, like Thomas, played at the University of Texas, is the “internal favorite” to replace Thomas and start alongside Chuck Clark, according to Zrebiec. Elliott, though, has played only six games because of injuries, seeing action on only 40 defensive snaps in his two seasons.

“It’s his time,” Harbaugh said.

Seventh-round choice Geno Stone, veteran Anthony Levine Sr. and cornerback Jimmy Smith are other options at the position. Eric Reid, Logan Ryan and Reshad Jones are among the free agent possibilities if the Ravens choose to look outside the organization.