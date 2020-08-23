Josh Allen among Bills believed to have false positive COVID-19 tests

Getty Images

The Bills were one of the teams impacted by COVID-19 testing irregularities this weekend and quarterback Josh Allen missed practice on Sunday as a result.

Tests processed at a lab in New Jersey showed high numbers of positive results while the rest of the labs used by the league returned only negative results. Those tests are believed to be false positives, but players still must receive negative tests in order to resume practicing with the team.

Bills General Manager Brandon Beane said Allen and the other Bills who needed to be re-tested were negative in point of care tests and will be allowed to return to work if they are negative again on Monday.

“They get a point of care test here today; those have been negative,” Beane said, via Sal Maiorana of the Rochester Democrat and Chronicle. “As long as they’re negative tomorrow, those guys can come back in. The protocol says you have to have two negatives after a positive to return. So, assuming that all these false positives come back negative again then we’d let these players know they can come back tomorrow morning ready to roll.”

Beane said it was “a good fire drill” for the team’s coaches because it gave them a chance to think about how they’d respond to something similar happening on a game day. That’s not a scenario the NFL would like to see, but, as we learned today, it isn’t a possibility that can be ignored.