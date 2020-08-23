Khalil Mack: I wasn’t good enough last year

Getty Images

Khalil Mack‘s first season with the Bears was a success for both him and the team as he filled the stat sheet while the team won the NFC North.

Things didn’t go quite as well on either front in 2019. The Bears slumped to 8-8 and missed the playoffs while Mack made fewer impactful plays on defense than he had in 2018.

On Saturday, Mack told reporters that he failed to live up to his expectations last year.

“I wasn’t good enough,” Mack said, via Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune. “Wasn’t good enough at all. Understanding that, there are different intangibles that came with it. I don’t make any excuses. I just rise to the occasion and I am getting ready for this one. It’s going to be a fun one, man, I can’t wait.”

Bears coaches raved about Mack approaching this offseason like he had something to prove and his words back up that assessment. If action follows accordingly, the Bears will have a better chance of making it back to where they were a couple of years ago.