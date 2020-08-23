Lamar Jackson dealing with “soft tissue thing”

Getty Images

The biggest news out of Ravens camp on Sunday is the release of safety Earl Thomas a couple of days after they sent him home following an altercation with teammate Chuck Clark at practice.

Developments on the Thomas front over the last few days have overshadowed another development that would usually be the lead item out of training camp. Quarterback Lamar Jackson missed a second straight practice on Sunday, which led to a question for head coach John Harbaugh about his condition.

“We’ve got a couple guys — Marcus Peters is another one and Justice Hill is another one — who have some soft tissue things. Just rather be safe with those guys right now and give those things a chance to get better and be right,” Harbaugh said.

Harbaugh didn’t share any other information about Jackson’s condition or a timetable for when he might return to the practice field. Robert Griffin III, Trace McSorley and Tyler Huntley are the other quarterbacks in Baltimore.