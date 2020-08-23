Lions sign Will Clarke, cut Caleb Benenoch

Getty Images

Defensive end Will Clarke is back in the NFL.

Clarke was out of the league last season after being released by the Buccaneers, but he’ll have a chance to make the cut in Detroit. The Lions announced Clarke’s signing on Sunday.

Clarke was a 2014 third-round pick by the Bengals and spent three years with the team. He moved on to Tampa in 2017 and played in 18 games for the Bucs over the next two seasons. He played for St. Louis in the XFL and has 37 tackles, seven sacks and two fumble recoveries over the course of his NFL career.

The Lions released guard Caleb Benenoch to make room for Clarke. He appeared in one game for the Bucs last season and has made 22 NFL starts.