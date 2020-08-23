Many Chiefs fans removed their masks while attending open practice

Posted by Michael David Smith on August 23, 2020, 6:01 AM EDT
In a sign of how difficult it will be to play football with fans in the stadiums this season, large numbers of Chiefs fans refused to comply with the team’s mask requirement at the open practice Saturday at Arrowhead Stadium.

Photos and videos posted on social media showed that many Chiefs fans took their masks off after entering the stadium and weren’t wearing masks in the stands.

The Chiefs’ rules state, “all guests are required to wear masks at Arrowhead Stadium at all times except when actively eating or drinking.” Many of the fans not wearing masks were not actively eating or drinking.

Wearing a mask is the simplest, easiest thing that everyone can do to help America get COVID-19 under control. The virus has killed more than 170,000 Americans, with no end in sight. People who don’t wear masks in public are putting everyone else in danger.

The Chiefs are planning to have about 17,000 fans at Arrowhead Stadium for their home opener. If that game becomes the source of a major COVID-19 outbreak, it would be a disaster for Kansas City, the Chiefs and the NFL. Fans need to do the right thing, put their masks on and keep their masks on.

14 responses to “Many Chiefs fans removed their masks while attending open practice

  1. There is no way this season lasts. People have had six months to figure this out. No more excuses and there is absolutely no hope for our selfish Country.

  7. Well of course they did. There will always be people who think of themselves before anyone else, or worse, think so much of themselves that they have to make some asinine political statement, even in the middle of a major crisis that their stupidity and selfishness is making worse.

  9. The Chiefs are planning to have about 17,000 fans at Arrowhead Stadium for their home opener. … Fans need to do the right thing, put their masks on and keep their masks on.

    The Chiefs need to do the right thing and not open the stadium to the public, with this evidence of significant non-compliance.

  10. People are so selfish that they’re gonna ruin football for us, too.

    Please, wear the stupid mask.

  13. I think the players should refuse to play due to irresponsible fans. Sometimes a parent has to send the child to bed with no supper.

  14. At least in my state, masks are required when you can’t social distance- not every minute of every day. Further, data and science shows that viral load is important and it is very low outdoors.

    Thus, if you wear a mask into the stadium, then sit 15 feet from anybody else, why would you need to still wear it while you sit there? Do people need to wear it when in there car with the windows down, walking, jogging, riding a bike, or at the beach 20′ from the next person?

    I believe in mask usage, but there is no science or data to suggest that a mask must be worn when no one is within 6 plus feet. (And people you already spend time with don’t count like a Dad with his kids.)

