Many Chiefs fans removed their masks while attending open practice

Getty Images

In a sign of how difficult it will be to play football with fans in the stadiums this season, large numbers of Chiefs fans refused to comply with the team’s mask requirement at the open practice Saturday at Arrowhead Stadium.

Photos and videos posted on social media showed that many Chiefs fans took their masks off after entering the stadium and weren’t wearing masks in the stands.

The Chiefs’ rules state, “all guests are required to wear masks at Arrowhead Stadium at all times except when actively eating or drinking.” Many of the fans not wearing masks were not actively eating or drinking.

Wearing a mask is the simplest, easiest thing that everyone can do to help America get COVID-19 under control. The virus has killed more than 170,000 Americans, with no end in sight. People who don’t wear masks in public are putting everyone else in danger.

The Chiefs are planning to have about 17,000 fans at Arrowhead Stadium for their home opener. If that game becomes the source of a major COVID-19 outbreak, it would be a disaster for Kansas City, the Chiefs and the NFL. Fans need to do the right thing, put their masks on and keep their masks on.