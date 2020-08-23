Mike Williams getting tests on shoulder

Getty Images

Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams didn’t make it through Sunday’s practice and he’ll be spending time with doctors as a result.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Williams is headed for tests on his shoulder. Williams went down on his right arm while trying to make a catch in Sunday’s practice and left the field after going down.

Rapoport adds that Williams’ collarbone was not injured and that the team is optimistic that he avoided a serious injury. Any absence will increase the opportunities for Darius Jennings, Joe Reed and KJ Hill to see time with Keenan Allen at wideout.

Williams had 49 catches for 1,001 yards and two touchdowns last season. The 2017 first-round pick had his fifth-year option exercised by the Chargers this offseason.