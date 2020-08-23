Panthers waive Jordan Scarlett

Getty Images

Running back Jordan Scarlett‘s time with the Panthers has come to an end.

The Panthers announced that Scarlett has been placed on waivers Sunday. They needed a roster spot for kicker/punter Kaare Vedvik after claiming him off of waivers last week.

Scarlett was a fifth-round pick by Carolina in 2019. He appeared in nine games and carried the ball four times for nine yards. He also recovered a fumbled punt while playing on special teams. He finished the season on injured reserve after hurting his knee and ankle.

Reggie Bonafon, Mike Davis and Trenton Cannon remain on the depth chart behind Christian McCaffrey for the Panthers.