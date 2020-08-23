Raiders sign Theo Riddick

Getty Images

Running back Theo Riddick has found a spot to continue his NFL career.

Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com was the first to report that Riddick has signed a one-year deal with the Raiders. He joins Josh Jacobs, Jalen Richard, Rod Smith, Devontae Booker and third-round pick Lynn Bowden in the Vegas backfield.

Booker and Riddick were set to be teammates in Denver last season, but Riddick missed the entire year with a shoulder injury.

Riddick spent the first six years of his career with the Lions. He ran 288 times for 1,023 yards and five touchdowns and caught 285 passes for 2,238 yards and 14 touchdowns. That background suggests Riddick will be trying to earn a role on passing downs with the Raiders.