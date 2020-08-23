Ravens release Earl Thomas

Posted by Mike Florio on August 23, 2020, 12:36 PM EDT
And that’s that.

The Ravens, unable to find a trade partner under the circumstances, have released safety Earl Thomas.

“We have terminated S Earl Thomas’ contract for personal conduct that has adversely affected the Baltimore Ravens,” the team has announced.

The move undoubtedly will result in the team refusing to pay his $10 million salary, which is otherwise fully guaranteed. The language of his contract contemplates a suspension for conduct detrimental that would void the guarantees before a release; the Ravens have decided to make the move in one fell swoop.

Given the stakes, the NFL Players Association undoubtedly will challenge the move, via a formal grievance.

Even without this year’s salary, Thomas exits Baltimore with $22 million for one year of service with the Ravens. And he becomes an unrestricted free agent as of 4:00 p.m. ET, when the move appears on the official transaction report.

35 responses to “Ravens release Earl Thomas

  2. And this is exactly the reason players should be 100% completely selfish when it comes to the terms of their contracts that they insist on being enforced.

  3. Signs with Cowboys before days end Period! Wow with this Dline this guy should have a Monster year! Super Bowl Champions Baby! We Dem Boyz!

  5. How does it feel to be hated so much that a team is willing to light 10 million dollars on fire for you to stay away

  11. The irony is that if ET had just listened to the Seahawks and put a rod into his leg the first time he broke it, he probably never would have broken the leg a second time and would probably still be a Seahawk.
    Ravens smart to let him go as he is not only a head case, he is not the same player he was before the second break, let alone the first one.

  12. Really was just an average player last year resting on his laurels. Average players with off-season and in-season baggage don’t last long in the not for long football league. The question is whose the next desperate team that hopes he can find the fountain of youth and sanity.

  13. There had to be a lot more to this than a fight in practice. It’ll be interesting to see where he goes and what else influenced the Ravens to cut him.

  15. Kudos to the Ravens for not letting someone be above the team. They have high hopes this year with several good leaders on the team. It might have several teams think twice before offering him any deal, I’m a Jags fan and aware of what a toxic locker room can do to a team.

  19. Seattle and Baltimore both got rid of Thomas because of his cancerous nature. Which two teams have been tied the most to Antonio Brown? Seattle and Baltimore.

  23. And the player that he had skirmish with will get a 1 million dollar bonus for setting him up. Lol. Seriously if Earl Thomas knows he could lose out on 10 million if he didn’t behave himself, that’s TOTALLY on him!

  24. Pete Carroll never suspended, let alone released, a player for fighting.

    I just lost respect for John Harbaugh. Without Ozzie Newsome, it looks like the Ravens are slowly self destructing, like the 49ers did with Jim Harbaugh.

  26. What’s with you guys clamoring for the Cowboys to sign him? Off field issues, declining abilities and a terrible attitude – he’s the last guy we need

  27. beestmode says:
    August 23, 2020 at 12:38 pm
    And this is exactly the reason players should be 100% completely selfish when it comes to the terms of their contracts that they insist on being enforced.

    —-

    Yeah, poor guy only made $22 million last year- they really screwed him. Get a clue.

  28. I know the Ravens tried to trade him, but smart organizations said nah, we’ll just wait (see Jerfyland). But for me as a Ravens fan. it wasn’t underperforming in the Titans game (after mouthing off beforehand), or not informing the Ravens of the domestic violence incident with his wife, or being late/missing meetings, it was the fact that the Ravens Leadership Council, representing the players, unanimously told management they didn’t want Thomas around anymore. That says a ton.

  32. If he wins the grievance he’d walk away with 32 million for one season. He must have really napalmed that bridge for the Ravens to do this.

  33. Nobody will pay his salary, it was a dumb contract the ravens gave him in the first place. Obvious they did whatever they could To get from under it when they found out he couldn’t deliver the goods. If this is a single incident and they cut him for this I think the commish needs to come down hard On The ravens as it’s pretty apparent they cut him for cap relief.

  35. Just a bad signing by DeCosta. Glad that he’s willing to admit a mistake and move on. Ravens will be fine.

