Ravens release Earl Thomas

Getty Images

And that’s that.

The Ravens, unable to find a trade partner under the circumstances, have released safety Earl Thomas.

“We have terminated S Earl Thomas’ contract for personal conduct that has adversely affected the Baltimore Ravens,” the team has announced.

The move undoubtedly will result in the team refusing to pay his $10 million salary, which is otherwise fully guaranteed. The language of his contract contemplates a suspension for conduct detrimental that would void the guarantees before a release; the Ravens have decided to make the move in one fell swoop.

Given the stakes, the NFL Players Association undoubtedly will challenge the move, via a formal grievance.

Even without this year’s salary, Thomas exits Baltimore with $22 million for one year of service with the Ravens. And he becomes an unrestricted free agent as of 4:00 p.m. ET, when the move appears on the official transaction report.