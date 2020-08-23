Saints have Plan B as it prepares for back-to-back hurricanes this week

Getty Images

New Orleans is preparing for the unprecedented: Back-to-back hurricanes are expected to make landfall in the state or near the state this week.

Marco, which strengthened to a Category 1 hurricane Sunday, should make landfall on the Louisiana coast Monday. Tropical Storm Laura is forecast to strengthen to a hurricane before making landfall on or near the Louisiana coast late Wednesday or early Thursday.

That has forced the Saints to make a possible evacuation plan.

The team’s preference is to remain in Louisiana and work at the indoor facility at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center. Power outages or flooded streets could force the team to relocate for a few days.

Indianapolis reportedly is the Saints’ Plan B, according to John DeShazier of the team website.

“We’re going to meet, get an update relative to both of these storms and then begin to put a plan together, whether it’s here or at a satellite location,” Saints coach Sean Payton said Sunday. “Here, we’ve got to look closely where generators are; how it affects our facility; how it affects the indoor facility; when would the Superdome be ready with their turf surface? So, really, two options: One, obviously, being here and how are we impacted here potentially with the power outages. And then, two, in the event that we would want to move or have to move, Plan B.”