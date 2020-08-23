Steelers had six apparent false positives

Getty Images

The Pittsburgh Steelers were one of the few teams to have no confirmed positive COVID-19 tests. They surely were surprised when they learned on Saturday that they suddenly have six.

“On Saturday, we had six players absent from practice due to our adherence to COVID-19 protocol,” G.M. Kevin Colbert said. “None of those players were required to be placed on Reserve/COVID-19 and will be returning to meetings today and practice on Monday.”

Although Colbert didn’t say it expressly, this apparently means that they received word that six players had tested positive — and that they have determined that the positives were false positives. The fact that this happened on Saturday means that the recent surge of false positives, which supposedly arose on Sunday following a rash of false positives arising from Saturday testing.

Regardless, something strange is happening this weekend. The league needs to hope that it doesn’t happen three weekends from now, or any weekend thereafter into February.