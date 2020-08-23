Trent Williams: Nick Bosa even better than I thought

Getty Images

49ers General Manager John Lynch has enjoyed watching left tackle Trent Williams square off with defensive end Nick Bosa at practice and Williams has also been relishing the experience.

Williams came to the Niners in a trade after sitting out the entire 2019 season in Washington and is working his way back into playing shape this summer. He said the changes to the offseason schedule have made that more challenging, but that he’s lucky to have “one of the best rushers in the league to go up against every day.”

“Nick, he’s better than I already thought he was, and I knew he was top three, four in the game,” Williams said, via Matt Maiocco of NBCSportsBayArea.com. “But just going up against him every day, seeing how smart he is, seeing how hard he works, and seeing just how seriously he takes the game, I honestly see his trajectory as being one of the best in the game. When it’s all said and done, when you say who’s the best pass-rusher, all-around D-end, I think Nick Bosa may be the first name that comes out of a lot of people’s mouth.”

Williams said having Bosa opposite him on the line has been a “great help” this summer and Bosa is also going to benefit from the daily sessions with one of the league’s top blockers. That bodes well for the 49ers on both sides of the ball.