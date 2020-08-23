Video from Friday’s practice becomes key evidence in potential case against Earl Thomas

Getty Images

As the Ravens plan their next move with safety Earl Thomas, the best outcome for the team would be a trade. But if no other team is willing to trade for a player: (1) who quickly has become extremely unpopular in the locker room; (2) whose best days are behind him; and (3) who is getting cut anyway, the Ravens may have no choice but to cut him.

If the Ravens want to avoid paying Thomas, they’d first have to suspend him for conduct detrimental to the team. And they apparently will, based on the events that happened at Friday’s practice, when he fought with safety Chuck Clark.

The question then becomes whether and to what extent any of the video evidence generated at practice will show what happened. Then, the question will be whether what is shown is enough to justify a suspension. Maybe it is, maybe it isn’t; if it is, things get a lot simpler for the Ravens.

Also relevant will be any past warnings or fines that the team may have imposed on Thomas. Last year, he fought with teammate Brandon Williams. There could have been discipline imposed that no one knows about. There also could be other items in the file, as the team papers the record in anticipation of a potential suspension, release, and avoidance of $10 million in salary.