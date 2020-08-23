Vikings have 12 positive test results from the lab that generated false results

Getty Images

The Vikings will practice on Sunday with 10 percent of their roster suddenly gone.

Via Courtney Cronin of ESPN.com, coach Mike Zimmer said that eight players, one coach, and three staff members received news of a positive test. The results came from the same New Jersey lab currently under investigation for false results.

The Vikings have decided to practice on Sunday without those players and non-players present.

As Cronin notes, the roster is down to 60 players for Sunday’s practice. They had planned to simulate the final 10 minutes of the fourth quarter twice, but they will now do so only once.

“If these all turn out negative, then there was a problem at the lab,” Zimmer said. “Obviously if they’re positive, then there might be a problem with the things that we’re doing or other teams are doing or whatever.”

Whatever the cause, Sunday’s events show that, even when things seemingly are going well, everything can quickly descend into chaos.

The games start in 18 days, by the way.