Washington cuts Cody Latimer

Getty Images

Cody Latimer has been bounced by Washington without ever practicing with the Football Team.

Washington cut Latimer, who is on the commissioner’s exempt list, today.

Latimer was arrested in May on suspicion of assault and illegal discharge of a gun. Cutting him is another indication that Ron Rivera is serious about changing the culture in Washington. Rivera previously cut running back Derrius Guice after a domestic violence accusation.

Originally a 2014 second-round pick of the Broncos, Latimer has never lived up to his talent, and he may now have reached the end of his career.