Andre Dillard left practice early with undisclosed injury

The Eagles are sufficiently confident about their tackle situation, that they brought veteran Jason Peters back to make him a guard.

But both their starting tackles were absent by the end of Sunday’s practice.

According to Reuben Frank of CSNPhilly.com, left tackle Andre Dillard left practice early with an undisclosed injury. Right tackle Lane Johnson was also out, and they described him as “day-to-day” with a “lower-body injury.” Johnson missed time early in camp after testing positive for COVID-19.

Dillard walked to the medical tent with an athletic trainer before heading into the team facility, and didn’t return. The team didn’t specify any more about his injury or status.

Dillard’s in the spotlight this camp, since the 2019 first-rounder is taking over at left tackle after Peters has manned that position since 2009. But since they want to let Peters acclimate to his new role, they used Jordan Mailata with the first group at left tackle and Matt Pryor at right tackle Sunday.