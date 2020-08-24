Andrew Luck abruptly retired one year ago today

Getty Images

Andrew Luck is trending on Twitter today, but not because he’s making any news. He’s trending for the news he made one year ago tonight, when news broke — during a Colts preseason game — that Luck was retiring after only eight NFL seasons. Whether the leak was planned or coincidental, Luck’s last trip off a football field came amid a cascade of boos.

He hadn’t been practicing or playing, due to lingering calf injury. But it was believed he’d soon be back and that even if he somehow missed regular-season time he eventually would return to action.

He didn’t. And by all appearances he won’t. His 366 days away from football have brought with them no rumors or reports or anything to suggest that he’s thinking about playing again.

Luck still can come back, whenever he wants. The Colts would have dibs on him, with the ability to reinstate him to the roster, trade him, or cut him if/when he’d ever decide to give football another try.

Again, there’s no reason to think he will. Then again, as of last year at this moment there was no reason to think he’d retire.

As 2020 has proven, stranger things have happened, and stranger things will happen.