Back on the field, John Ross knows he has something to prove

Getty Images

When John Ross was away from Bengals camp caring for his son and his son’s mother after they contracted COVID-19, he said he’d head out at 2 a.m. to get a run in at a nearby park.

Staying in shape while being away from training camp was important, because the former first-round pick knows what’s on the line this year.

The Bengals didn’t pick up the fifth-year option on his contract this offseason, making this a contract year for the wideout who is still known for his speed and potential more than his production.

“I need to play all 16 games,” Ross said, via Tyler Dragon of the Cincinnati Enquirer. “I need to stay healthy and I need to make plays in every single game. It’s on me to do that. The thing about it, I wouldn’t have picked up my option, either. It guarantees injury if you get hurt. I’ve been injured every single year.

“That’s not a bad decision by them. And now it’s on me to show them why I should be here longer. That’s how I look at it.”

Injuries have limited to 24 games in three seasons, though his 18.1 yards per catch in the eight games he played last year shows why the Bengals want to give him chances.

Prior to leaving camp, he was working with the starters, and new quarterback Joe Burrow gives the offense the chance to do more this year.

“Mentally, I feel like it’s the most confident I’ve ever been. I think that was kind of the biggest thing with me. When I was thinking about all the things that really didn’t have anything to do with what I should be doing for four quarters,” Ross said. “I think that’s the biggest thing for me is just having my confidence back and understanding how talented I actually am and believing in myself.”

Now, he just has to stay on the field, so he can prove it.