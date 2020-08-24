Baker Mayfield says chemistry with Odell Beckham “sure as hell” will be better

Getty Images

When Odell Beckham Jr. joined the Browns last year, everyone anticipated big numbers from both the receiver and his new quarterback, Baker Mayfield.

But Beckham had his fewest yards per game at 64.7 and Mayfield’s second NFL season was less productive than his first.

Mayfield expects his chemistry with Beckham to be much improved after a season together.

“It’s sure as hell going to be a lot better than last year,” Mayfield said, via NFL Media. “We’re just on the same page, things we talked about. There was a lot going on within the building last year. We’re not going to get into that, but we’re both in a better state. He’s healthy; surgery was successful, thank God. He’s feeling great. He’s in a great state of mind.”

Mayfield credited new receivers coach and passing game coordinator Chad O’Shea with instilling a better culture.

Beckham appears to be all-in, ready to prove last season was an aberration.

“You can tell how serious the offseason was for him,” Mayfield said. “It just kind of permeates throughout the whole building.”