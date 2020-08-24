Bills place Ike Brown on retired list

Getty Images

Rookie cornerback Ike Brown’s NFL career got off to a rocky start.

He became the first of five Bills placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list July 27. Brown spent 10 days on the list before the team activated him.

(Buffalo has no players currently on the COVID-19 list, having activated all five.)

After less than three weeks practicing with the team, Brown has decided to retire.

The Bills announced they placed Brown on the reserve/retired list Monday.

They signed him as an undrafted free agent out of Florida International University.

He made five interceptions, 29 pass breakups, 85 tackles and one fumble recovery in his college career.