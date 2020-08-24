Branden Jackson returns to team facility but not ready to practice

USA TODAY Sports

Defensive end Branden Jackson returned to the Seahawks’ facility Monday but isn’t ready to practice, coach Pete Carroll said.

Jackson was knocked unconscious after banging helmets with offensive tackle Cedric Ogbuehi in Saturday’s scrimmage.

Carroll said Jackson does not have a specific injury but will continue to be evaluated.

“He’s just recovering from such a big smack that he got,” Carroll said, via Brady Henderson of ESPN. “There’s some concerns that they’re going to check out and make sure we’re really clear on.”

Jackson was strapped to a backboard, loaded into an ambulance and transported to a local hospital as a precaution. Doctors released him later that night.

“Thankx for all the thoughts and prayer,” Jackson posted to his Instagram story Sunday. “I’m Good Preciate the love.”

He has played the past three seasons with Seattle.

Defensive end L.J. Collier and receiver Phillip Dorsett II also missed Monday’s practice, Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times reports.

Receiver Tyler Lockett left practice early with a leg injury but appeared fine afterward, according to Condotta.