Brett Veach: Clyde Edwards-Helaire “on pace to have a big year”

It’s been mentioned frequently this offseason that the Chiefs have brought back almost all of their starters from their Super Bowl LIV champions, but one exception comes in the backfield.

Running back Damien Williams scored the team’s final two touchdowns in Miami before opting out of playing this season. That loss may wind up leading to a gain for Kansas City, however.

Clyde Edwards-Helaire has generated nothing but positive buzz since being selected in the first round of April’s draft and Peter King documents how much work he’s getting in camp in this week’s Football Morning in America. That visit to Chiefs camp also included a conversation with General Manager Brett Veach about one of his latest acquisitions.

“He’s on pace to have a big year, to be our primary ballcarrier,” Veach said.

There are a lot of offensive weapons at head coach Andy Reid’s disposal this season and it sounds like the rookie is going to be at the top of the list.