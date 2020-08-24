Browns have a rash of injuries in the secondary

USA TODAY Sports

Injuries are thinning the ranks of the Cleveland secondary, significantly.

As noted by Field Yates of ESPN.com, three members of the teams corps of cornerbacks and safeties left practice early on Monday due to injury: safety Grant Delpit (torn Achilles tendon), cornerback Greedy Williams (shoulder), and cornerback M.J. Stewart (hamstring).

That leaves the Browns with six healthy corners and five healthy safeties. And that makes it harder to get through practice without putting extra stress on the remaining players, which could lead to more injuries.

It’s one of the challenges of navigating camp with only 80 players on the roster. For the Browns, it’s a situation that leaves them with little margin for error when it comes to additional injury issues in the secondary.