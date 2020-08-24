Browns rookie Grant Delpit carted off

Getty Images

The Browns are holding their breath, after a top rookie went down in practice.

According to Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer, safety Grant Delpit was just carted off from practice.

He was apparently pounding the ground while he was down on his stomach, which doesn’t seem to be a good sign.

Their second-round pick from LSU, Delpit figured to slot into the starting lineup immediately with his playmaking ability.

This comes after linebacker Mack Wilson suffered a significant knee injury, and cornerback Kevin Johnson suffered a lacerated liver in practice recently.