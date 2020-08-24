Bucs agree to terms with A.Q. Shipley

Getty Images

Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians is set to have one of his players from Arizona join him in Tampa.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the Bucs have agreed to terms on a contract with center A.Q. Shipley. Shipley joined the Cardinals in 2015 and remained with the team after Arians left following the 2017 season.

Shipley started every game for the Cardinals in the 2016, 2017 and 2019 seasons. A torn ACL in 2018 interrupted his run with the first team.

The Bucs currently have Ryan Jensen as their starting center. He’s been working to make some adjustments this summer in order to keep Tom Brady‘s hands dry when he’s taking snaps.

Shipley was a Steelers seventh-round pick in 2009, but didn’t make his first regular season appearance until he was with the Colts in 2012. He moved on to Baltimore in 2013, returned to Indy in 2014 and then moved on to Arizona.