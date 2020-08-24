CFL quarterback opting out, in hopes of another NFL chance

Getty Images

After canceling their season because of COVID-19, the CFL is allowing players to opt out of their contracts, and one of their top quarterbacks is doing so.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Toronto quarterback McLeod Bethel-Thompson is opting out.

Bethel-Thompson threw for 4,024 yards, with 26 touchdowns and 13 interceptions for the Argonauts last season.

He hasn’t thrown a pass in an NFL regular season game, but he’s spent time with the 49ers, Dolphins, Vikings, Patriots, and Eagles. That broad base of experience suggests he can be a quick study, and he could draw interest.