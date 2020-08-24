City of Cleveland bans tailgating for any Browns games

Getty Images

The Browns are still hoping to have some fans in the stands for games this year. If they do, those fans will be coming in without the normal warm-up.

According to Robert Higgs of the Cleveland Plain Dealer, the city of Cleveland has banned tailgating in the Muni Lot next to the stadium, and all city parking lots because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Public and private gatherings of greater than 10 people occurring outside of a single household or living unit, including but not limited to block/street parties and tailgating events are prohibited,” Mayor Frank Jackson’s order Monday stated.

No vehicles will be allowed in any city-owned parking lots until two hours before a game, and the city won’t issue permits for tailgating events.

“The pandemic is not over,” Jackson said in a statement. “Whenever there is a group of people gathered together, there is a risk of spreading the virus. This includes tailgating block, street parties and other social gatherings.

“The rules are the same. Stay at home. When you are around others, wear a mask and keep social distance and remember to wash your hands.”

The Browns open their home schedule on Sept. 17 against the Bengals.