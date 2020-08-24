Colts activate Andrew Vollert

Getty Images

Andrew Vollert has now been involved in a transaction that won’t cause him to swear.

The Colts announced they had activated Vollert from the commissioner’s exempt list Monday.

They had claimed him off waivers last week, making them his third team this offseason. He was waived by the Chargers (causing his now-famous Hard Knocks outburst), and had a brief stint with the Panthers. He hasn’t played a down in the NFL, after suffering a torn ACL last year.

The Colts waived-injured wide receiver Chad Williams to clear the roster spot, and he’ll revert to IR if he clears.