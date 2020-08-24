Dan Quinn says Falcons won’t pursue Earl Thomas

Getty Images

Dan Quinn was the defensive coordinator of the Seahawks before he became the head coach of the Falcons and safety Earl Thomas was one of the best players on a unit that helped Seattle win Super Bowl XLVIII.

The Seahawks went back to the Super Bowl the next season before Quinn headed to Atlanta, but the coach isn’t looking for a reunion in Georgia.

Thomas was released by the Ravens on Sunday in response to a fight with teammate Chuck Clark a couple of days earlier and Quinn was asked on Monday if the Falcons have interest in the safety. Quinn said, via multiple reporters, that he loves Thomas as a player but that the team is not looking for an addition to the position group.

Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy also indicated on Monday that the team was not going to pursue Thomas.

Keanu Neal and Ricardo Allen are set to start at safety for the Falcons. They also have Damontae Kazee, J.J. Wilcox and fourth-round pick Jaylinn Hawkins on hand.