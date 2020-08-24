Dolphins announce 13,000-fan capacity for home opener

Getty Images

The Dolphins will have fans in the stands at their home opener.

The team announced today that up to 13,000 fans will be allowed to attend when they host the Bills in Week Two. The team said local authorities have endorsed their plan. Florida has been among the least-restrictive states during the COVID-19 pandemic, allowing sports to take place when other states wouldn’t.

Fans will be seated with social distancing in mind and required to wear a mask when not actively eating or drinking, the team said. Hard Rock Stadium will also have touchless entry and more entrances and exits to reduce crowding. Fans will still have to go through metal detectors, but the team said it will average one metal detector for every 104 fans, compared to one metal detector for every 394 fans in 2019.

Season ticket holders will have first priority in buying single-game tickets.