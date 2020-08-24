Dolphins waive injured rookie Curtis Weaver

Getty Images

In an unusual move for a drafted player, Dolphins rookie pass rusher Curtis Weaver has been placed on waivers.

Weaver was injured in Saturday’s practice and waived/injured today. That means that any team can claim him on waivers, and if no team does he’ll go on the Dolphins’ injured reserve and collect his rookie salary of $610,000.

Players who are waived/injured are rarely claimed on waivers, because teams don’t want to take on the salary to pay a player who’s hurt and can’t play. But Weaver could be a rare exception. As a fifth-round draft pick who’s only 22 years old, some team might be willing to take him on this year so they can have him next year.

Last year at Boise State, Weaver was named the Mountain West Conference defensive player of the year.